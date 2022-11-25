trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Court revives wrongful death claim in Ohio Walmart shooting

by The Associated Press - 11/25/22 4:40 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/25/22 4:40 PM ET

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside an Ohio store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf.

Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in suburban Dayton in August 2014 after someone called 911. A judge dismissed his family’s wrongful death claim, but a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed that in a 2-1 decision Wednesday.

Two judges concluded “a reasonable jury could find that Walmart failed to prevent Crawford from carrying a look-alike AR-15 openly around the store,” which could alarm shoppers, confuse police and cause an officer to respond as though the weapon were real.

The decision means the family can move forward toward trial on the wrongful death claim along with its other pending claims against the retailer, including negligence, said one of the family’s attorneys, Michael Wright.

“We’re happy that the court came to this decision,” Wright said Friday. “Now we can proceed.”

Walmart has denied that its actions caused Crawford’s death.

“We take the safety and security of our customers seriously and continue to sympathize with family of John Crawford,” company spokesperson Randy Hargrove said Friday. “We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, and we will continue defending the company.”

The family previously settled a wrongful death claim with Beavercreek and its police.

A grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot Crawford.

The 911 caller who reported that a man was waving a gun in the store also wasn’t charged. The prosecutor who made that decision said he didn’t find evidence that the caller knew the information he provided was false.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  2. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  5. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  6. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  7. Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago
  8. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  9. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  10. Ex-surgeon general: ‘People still are afraid to touch anything that is ...
  11. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  12. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  13. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  14. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  15. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  16. DOJ: JetBlue passenger held razor blade to woman’s throat on flight
  17. Ivanka Trump tweets photos of family from World Cup: ‘Go Team USA!’
  18. Partisan redistricting gave Republicans control of the House. Will a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video