trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed

by SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press - 01/10/23 6:02 PM ET
by SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press - 01/10/23 6:02 PM ET
Des Moines School interim superintendent Matt Smith announces that school will again be canceled Wednesday due to a cybersecurity incident, during a press conference, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa’s largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district’s leader said Tuesday afternoon.

The Des Moines school district’s interim superintendent, Matt Smith, said officials received an alert Monday about a possible “cybersecurity event” that led them to cancel classes Tuesday and then to keep schools closed Wednesday. It wasn’t clear if schools will be able to reopen Thursday or Friday, he said during a news conference.

“When our system is down, it impacts every aspect of our organization,” Smith said, noting everything from school bus routes to lunch menus are controlled through the computer system.

Smith said it wasn’t clear what had happened to the computer system.

“It was a cybersecurity event that we can’t confirm yet until we run through all of our diagnostics and all of our protocols to get the forensics back to understand that specifically,” Smith said. “What I can tell you is we are operating as if it is a ransomware attack just to be sure.”

Smith said federal and state authorities were helping the district respond to the problem.

Although there are plenty questions about what happened, Smith said officials believe the payroll system is safe and that its nearly 5,000 teachers and staff can be paid. The district also has restored its website, which enables it to communicate updates more easily.

Apparent ransomware attacks have targeted many business, local governments and other school systems, most notably the huge Los Angeles Unified School District last September. The attacks often encrypt data until business or government leaders agree to pay a fee.

In Des Moines, Smith said students will ultimately need to make up the days missed this week.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  3. Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign
  4. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos
  7. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  8. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  9. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  10. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  11. Santos says he won’t resign amid pressure from local NY Republicans
  12. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  13. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  14. FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
  15. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  16. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  17. Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
  18. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
Load more

Video

See all Video