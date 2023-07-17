trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say

by ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press - 07/17/23 3:46 PM ET
by ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press - 07/17/23 3:46 PM ET
FILE - A Portland police vehicle is parked at a crime scene in Portland, Ore., on March 12, 2014. Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months starting in February 2023, with the last one found in May, are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP, File)
FILE – A Portland police vehicle is parked at a crime scene in Portland, Ore., on March 12, 2014. Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months starting in February 2023, with the last one found in May, are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger. Local media reported that a man is in custody.

The women’s bodies were found in Portland and rural areas starting in February, with the latest one found in May. One body was found about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Portland, near a creek in Polk County.

Authorities said the state medical examiner has not determined the cause or manner of death for any of the women. They were all from the Portland area.

Officials did not use the word “serial killer” in announcing the connection between the deaths.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively … and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators from nine law enforcement agencies and prosecutor’s offices in three Oregon counties, as well as the Oregon State Police, have been collaborating on the cases, authorities said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the location where two of the women’s bodies were discovered. While two of the women were from Gresham and Milwaukie, the bodies were found elsewhere in rural areas.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  6. DeSantis looks to reset campaign amid signs of weakness
  7. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  8. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  9. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  10. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  11. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  12. Former Trump campaign leaders say DeSantis has ‘candidate problem’
  13. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  14. The Republicans’ culture wars are dooming the party to failure
  15. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  16. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  17. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  18. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
Load more