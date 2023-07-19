trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Defense wants trial in attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband moved from San Francisco

by OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press - 07/19/23 6:47 AM ET
by OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press - 07/19/23 6:47 AM ET
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 14, 2022. The man charged in last year's attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to request the trial be moved out of San Francisco. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE – Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 14, 2022. The man charged in last year’s attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, July 19,…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lawyers for the man charged in last year’s attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband want his federal trial to be moved out of San Francisco, saying intense publicity means he won’t get a fair trial.

David DePape is set to appear in federal court Wednesday. His lawyers will ask the judge to move the trial to the city of Eureka, neighboring Oregon. The federal trial is set to start Nov. 13.

His federal public defenders, Jodi Linker and Angela Chuang, say media attention on the case in the San Francisco Bay Area has tainted the pool of jurors. They said a survey they commissioned shows many potential jurors already believe he is guilty of the crimes and would be unable to change their minds.

Prosecutors say DePape broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on Oct. 28 seeking to kidnap the former speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 83-year-old husband with a hammer. The violence sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape, 43, pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member. He also pleaded not guilty to state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He remains jailed without bail. The state trial hasn’t been scheduled.

Linker and Chuang also said they fear potential jurors in San Francisco could be biased against DePape because Nancy Pelosi, who has represented the city in Congress since 1987, remains a popular figure in the Bay Area.

They said Bay Area media outlets have extensively covered the case and played video footage of the assault on Paul Pelosi, the 911 call, and a police interview of DePape shortly after his arrest.

Footage of the attack was released to the public in January after a California judge denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit over 30M views in 12 hours
  3. Second IRS whistleblower’s identity revealed at hearing: live coverage
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  7. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  8. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  9. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  10. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  11. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  12. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move hush money case to federal court
  15. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  16. Stanford president resigns amid scrutiny of his scientific research
  17. Former Trump deputy AG: Special counsel ‘not an agent of the deep state’ 
  18. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
Load more