trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

by The Associated Press - 11/05/22 11:12 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/05/22 11:12 AM ET

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to a sheriff.

The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found five adults dead inside of the house in the city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C. The sheriff’s office said there isn’t a threat to the public and that the situation “appears to be isolated to the residence.”

Investigators were working to determine the relationship between the people found dead.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email Saturday asking if investigators could release more information on possible suspects or causes of death.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  2. Here are the 10 biggest donors in the ...
  3. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  4. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  5. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
  6. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  7. Bill Maher on 2022 ...
  8. Time is running out for House to pass ...
  9. Biden on people calling him a ...
  10. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  11. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  12. 10 words Americans often ...
  13. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  14. U.S. privately asking Ukraine to drop ...
  15. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  16. Surging RSV hits children’s ...
  17. White House says Biden’s coal ...
  18. Not sure how to play ...
Load more

Video

See all Video