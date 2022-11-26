trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church

by JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press - 11/26/22 6:18 PM ET
by JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press - 11/26/22 6:18 PM ET
A crime scene is taped off at New Season Church in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Metro Nashville Police say two people suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening in a drive-by shooting Saturday outside the church as people were departing funeral services for 19-old Terriana Johnson, who was fatally shot earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Nashville on Saturday injured two people as they and others were walking out of church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month, according to police.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said the afternoon shooting occurred outside New Season Church, where a funeral service had just ended for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson. The hearse was parked out front with the rear door open and people were filing out of church as the shots began, Aaron said.

Police say they are on the lookout for a black late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag, from which one shooter or more fired as the car passed by, hitting an 18-year-old woman in the leg and a 25-year-old man in the pelvis. Neither were considered life-threatening injuries, Aaron said.

Some attendees of the funeral services for Johnson — who was not a member of the church that was hosting — were armed and fired back at the car, Aaron said.

The shooting occurred before Johnson’s body was brought out of the church, according to police, and her burial took place later in the afternoon.

Authorities remain on the lookout for a 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide in Johnson’s fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park. Police allege that the teen opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and the suspect’s sister were involved in a fight moments earlier.

Aaron said the shooting “appears to be some type of beef between two groups of people,” but not necessarily between members of the two families.

“This was just a brazen shooting,” Aaron told reporters. “These persons have no regard for human life at all.”

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  2. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  3. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  4. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  5. House Republican says Congress doesn’t need to pass ‘Democrat bills’ that ...
  6. Hutchinson calls Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes ‘very troubling’
  7. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  8. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  9. The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee
  10. Schiff pushes back on reported tension between Cheney, Jan. 6 panel staffers
  11. Schiff on complying with GOP subpoenas: ‘We will have to consider the ...
  12. Fauci pushes back on Pence remarks: ‘I don’t align myself with anybody’
  13. GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner 
  14. That new chestnut? USDA plans to allow the release of GE trees into wild forests
  15. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  16. Top GOP Oversight member says panel will investigate ’40 or 50 different ...
  17. After Mueller, legal experts hope for a more vocal special counsel 
  18. Battle against RSV in schools recalls COVID-19 fight
Load more

Video

See all Video