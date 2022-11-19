trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW

by ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press - 11/19/22 12:39 PM ET
by ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press - 11/19/22 12:39 PM ET
FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline facility is seen in Hardisty, Alberta. The U.S. government took a step toward approving expanding the capacity of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 that it has completed an environmental impact statement that concluded the project “would result in limited adverse impacts on the environment.” (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday it has completed an environmental impact statement that concluded the project “would result in limited adverse impacts on the environment.”

“Most adverse environmental impacts would be temporary or short-term,” the federal agency said.

A grassroots coalition of environmental groups said the analysis conflicts with climate goals of Pacific Northwest states and fails “to address upstream methane emissions from the harmful practice of fracking.”

The Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline belongs to TC Energy of Calgary, Canada – the same company behind the now-abandoned Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.

Gas Transmission Northwest proposes to modify three existing compressor stations along the pipeline — in Kootenai County, Idaho; Walla Walla County, Washington; and Sherman County, Oregon — to boost capacity by about 150 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. The company says the project is necessary to meet consumer demand.

The 1,377-mile (2,216-kilomter) pipeline runs from the Canadian border, through a corner of Idaho, and into Washington state and Oregon, connecting with a pipeline going into California.

In August, the attorneys general of Oregon, Washington state and California asked the FERC to deny the proposal, saying the expansion is expected to result in more than 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, including methane and carbon dioxide.

“This project undermines Washington state’s efforts to fight climate change,” Washington state Attorney General Ferguson said back then. “This pipeline is bad for the environment and bad for consumers.”

The grassroots coalition said the federal study didn’t adequately address harmful impacts on the climate caused by the project, including by fracking to obtain the natural gas. The energy industry uses the technique to extract oil and gas from rock by injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals. But the technique increases emissions of methane, an extraordinarily potent greenhouse gas.

“FERC’s approach will worsen the climate crisis, downplaying the impacts of a proposal that will pollute our communities, impact health and safety, and create millions of tons of climate-changing pollution each year,” said Lauren Goldberg, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper, an environmental group based in Hood River, Oregon.

The regulatory commission’s study noted that its staff was unable to assess the project’s contribution to greenhouse gases “through any objective analysis.”

“Climate change is a global concern,” the federal study said. “However, for this analysis, we will focus on the existing and potential cumulative climate change impacts in the project area.”

TC Energy said Saturday that it is reviewing the environmental impact statement, which recommended a few mitigation measures.

The company has “secured long-term agreements with customers for 100% of the project capacity,” TC Energy said in an email. “This further demonstrates the need for secure energy to supplement renewables as we work toward a cleaner energy future.”

FERC is expected to make its final decision on the proposal on Feb. 16, the environmental coalition said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
  3. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop ...
  4. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  5. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  6. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  7. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  8. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  9. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  10. And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
  11. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  12. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  13. Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter account
  14. Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over ...
  15. Half of younger primary care physicians burned out, older physicians anticipate ...
  16. Alito denies involvement in leak of 2014 contraception case: reports
  17. Austin warns Russian war on Ukraine could lead to a ‘dangerous spiral of ...
  18. Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes
Load more

Video

See all Video