trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials

by MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press - 08/04/23 8:12 PM ET
by MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press - 08/04/23 8:12 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have approved the first pill specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted approval of the drug, Zurzuvae, for adults experiencing severe depression related to childbirth or pregnancy. The pill is taken once a day for 14 days.

“Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings,” said Dr. Tiffany Farchione, FDA’s director of psychiatric drugs, in a statement.

Postpartum depression affects an estimated 400,000 people a year, and while it often ends on its own within a couple weeks, it can continue for months or even years. Standard treatment includes counseling or antidepressants, which can take weeks to work and don’t help everyone.

The new pill is from Sage Therapeutics, which has a similar infused drug that’s given intravenously over three days in a medical facility. The FDA approved that drug in 2019, though it isn’t widely used because of its $34,000 price tag and the logistics of administering it.

The FDA’s pill approval is based on two company studies that showed women who took Zurzuvae had fewer signs of depression over a four- to six-week period when compared with those who received a dummy pill. The benefits, measured using a psychiatric test, appeared within three days for many patients.

Sahar McMahon, 39, had never experienced depression until after the birth of her second daughter in late 2021. She agreed to enroll in a study of the drug, known chemically as zuranolone, after realizing she no longer wanted to spend time with her children.

“I planned my pregnancies, I knew I wanted those kids but I didn’t want to interact with them,” said McMahon, who lives in New York City. She says her mood and outlook started improving within days of taking the first pills.

“It was a quick transition for me just waking up and starting to feel like myself again,” she said.

Dr. Kimberly Yonkers of Yale University said the Zurzuvae effect is “strong” and the drug likely will be prescribed for women who haven’t responded to antidepressants. She wasn’t involved in testing the drug.

Still, she said, the FDA should have required Sage to submit more follow-up data on how women fared after additional months.

“The problem is we don’t know what happens after 45 days,” said Yonkers, a psychiatrist who specializes in postpartum depression. “It could be that people are well or it could be that they relapse.”

Sage did not immediately announce how it would price the pill, and Yonkers said that’ll be a key factor in how widely its prescribed.

Side effects with the new drug are milder than the IV version, and include drowsiness and dizziness. The drug was co-developed with fellow Massachusetts pharmaceutical company Biogen.

Both the pill and IV forms mimic a derivative of progesterone, the naturally occurring female hormone needed to maintain a pregnancy. Levels of the hormone can plunge after childbirth.

Sage’s drugs are part of an emerging class of medications dubbed neurosteroids. These stimulate a different brain pathway than older antidepressants that target serotonin, the chemical linked to mood and emotions.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  4. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  5. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  6. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  7. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  8. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  9. Deshowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  10. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  11. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  12. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  13. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  14. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  15. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  16. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  17. Congress looks to rein in college sports: What to know about the legislation
  18. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
Load more