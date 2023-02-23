trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Federal authorities arrest founder of media startup Ozy

by The Associated Press - 02/23/23 12:37 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/23/23 12:37 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on fraud charges as part of a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices.

The arrest of Carlos Watson at a Manhattan hotel came after two of the company’s top executives pleaded guilty this month to fraud charges, including Ozy’s then-chief operating officer, Samir Rao, who allegedly impersonated a YouTube executive during a pitch to Goldman Sachs, a potential investor.

The guilty pleas were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Scrutiny on the company widened after the New York Times reported in October 2021 that an Ozy official had masqueraded as a YouTube executive to raise money.

Shortly after, Ozy said it was shutting down.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  6. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  7. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  8. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  9. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  10. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  11. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  12. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  13. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  14. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  15. Is winning not an option in Ukraine?
  16. Trump attacks Georgia grand jury forewoman over media tour
  17. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  18. Abbott targets street takeovers across Texas with new task force
Load more

Video

See all Video