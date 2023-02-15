trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Feds preparing for trials in Breonna Taylor police killing

by DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press - 02/15/23 12:54 PM ET
by DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press - 02/15/23 12:54 PM ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lawyers are set to discuss the federal case against a former Kentucky police officer who fired blindly into Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the night of the deadly raid that left her dead.

It will be the second attempt by prosecutors to convict Brett Hankison for his actions on the night Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death by police. Attorneys will meet to discuss the case at a status conference in a Louisville federal courtroom Wednesday.

Hankison was indicted by the U.S. Justice Department last year along with three other officers, one of whom has pleaded guilty to helping falsify the warrant used to enter Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020. Taylor was killed in her hallway after officers broke down the door and Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that struck a police sergeant.

Taylor’s killing along with George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minnesota police in 2020 ignited protests that summer around the country over racial injustice. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the federal indictments in the Taylor case in August, remarking that Taylor “should be alive today.”

Hankison is the only officer who fired shots during the raid who has been charged in any court. Prosecutors determined that two other officers who fired and struck Taylor were justified in shooting back after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

Hankison, 46, was acquitted in Former detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany March of charges brought by state prosecutors for endangering Taylor’s next-door neighbors with shots he fired into Taylor’s apartment that went through her walls. Hankison retreated from the open doorway and fired 10 bullets into a sliding door and window on the side of Taylor’s apartment. The more recent federal charges accuse him of endangering neighbors along with Taylor and her boyfriend.

Hankison’s trial is set for Aug. 21 in Louisville before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Jennings Grady. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Another former officer, Kelly Goodlett, has already pleaded guilty to a federal charge, and is expected to testify in the cases against two more officers who were involved in crafting the Taylor warrant. Former detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany are charged with conspiring to deprive Taylor of her civil rights. Jaynes and Meany are set to be tried together on Oct. 25.

Goodlett’s guilty plea was moved from last year to Dec. 13, presumably after Jaynes and Meany’s cases are finished.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  4. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  5. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  6. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  7. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  8. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  9. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  10. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  11. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  12. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  13. Democrats reject Hochul's judicial nominee after GOP state senator's lawsuit
  14. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  15. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  16. FBI searched Biden documents at University of Delaware: report
  17. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  18. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
Load more

Video

See all Video