trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

by The Associated Press - 03/04/23 4:22 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/04/23 4:22 PM ET
Firefighers work the scene after a tanker truck overturned on U.S. 15 in Frederick, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The fiery crash killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore, authorities said.  (Bill Green /The Frederick News-Post via AP)

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tanker truck hauling a flammable liquid crashed on a Maryland highway Saturday and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging several homes and vehicles, authorities said.

The truck crashed around noon on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

Fire crews arrived within minutes of receiving several emergency calls and found the truck completely engulfed in a fire that had also spread to three homes and automobiles, Frederick Fire Chief Tom Coe said at a news conference

One of those homes was extensively damaged, displacing the residents. The other two sustained minor damage, Coe said.

The tanker driver, who was not immediately identified, died but no other injuries were reported, Coe said.

Authorities said the exact chain of events that led to the crash is under investigation. Officials are also working to determine exactly what substance the tanker was hauling, though Coe said it was believed to be a commonly transported flammable liquid like gasoline or diesel fuel that poses no threat to the general public.

Crews will be monitoring the air quality and isolating the area where the liquid saturated soil for cleanup, he said. Officials said there was no breach of the city’s sewer system or a nearby creek.

The crash initially shut down U.S. 15, which runs through the city of about 80,000 people, in both directions, the State Highway Administration said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  2. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  3. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  4. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  5. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  6. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  7. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  8. Five takeaways from this year’s CPAC
  9. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  10. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  11. Trump frames 2024 as existential fight: ‘This is the final battle’
  12. Want to save the climate? Buy a coal mine
  13. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  14. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  15. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  16. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  17. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  18. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
Load more

Video

See all Video