trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire

by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 8:07 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 8:07 AM ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and fill the cabin with smoke, the airline said. No injuries were reported.

Southwest Airlines flight 2923 departed José Martí international Airport in Havana en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft “experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose,” the airline said in a statement.

A passenger told WSVN that the impact sent fumes through the airplane and caused emergency oxygen masks to deploy.

“It was like a burn smell, and it was hurting my face. My eyes got real red, my chest started to burn,” Steven Rodriguez said.

The pilots safely returned to Havana, where the 147 passengers and six crew members evacuated the aircraft on slides, the airline said.

The airline bused passengers and crew members to the airport terminal and put the passengers on a different flight to Fort Lauderdale, the airline said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  2. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  3. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  4. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  5. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  6. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  7. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  8. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  9. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  10. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  11. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  12. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  13. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  14. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  15. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  16. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  17. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  18. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
Load more

Video

See all Video