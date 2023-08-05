trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

A Florida shooting puts 2 officers in the hospital; the suspect is later killed in hotel shootout

by AP - 08/05/23 8:18 PM ET
by AP - 08/05/23 8:18 PM ET

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting of two Florida police officers was fatally shot by SWAT team members Saturday several hours later after he barricaded himself in a hotel in Orlando’s tourist district, the culmination of a manhunt across central Florida, police officials said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by the suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said Saturday afternoon that the officers were expected to fully recover.

“Both officers are with us. They are with their families. We have been taking care of them throughout the night,” Michael Cheatham, a surgeon at the hospital, said at an afternoon news conference. “We expect them to fully recover from their injuries sustained in the line of duty.”

After shooting the officers, the suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect.

About seven hours later, officers tracked the suspect down to a Holiday Inn near Universal Orlando Resort in the city’s tourist district and evacuated guests staying at the hotel. The suspect refused to come out of the hotel room and fired shots at officers who returned fire, Smith said at an afternoon news conference.

“Our officers faced danger throughout the night trying to locate the suspect as two of our own were critically injured,” Smith said. “They are lucky to be alive, and we ask that you continue to pray for them.”

Smith said the suspect had an extensive criminal history.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he had visited the hospital and met with the families of the officers.

“Our entire community’s thoughts and prayers are with these officers,” Dyer said at the news conference.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  2. Dershowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  3. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  4. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  5. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  6. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  7. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  8. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  9. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  10. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  11. Trump hits Pence for standing by his decision to certify 2020 election: He’s ...
  12. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  13. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  14. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  15. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  16. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  17. What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan before pandemic ...
  18. Map: Does your drinking water contain ‘forever chemicals’?
Load more