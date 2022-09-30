trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

by The Associated Press - 09/30/22 2:48 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/30/22 2:48 AM ET
Gavin Escobar
FILE – Miami Dolphins tight end Gavin Escobar walks off the field at the NFL team’s training camp, July 26, 2018, in Davie, Fla. Two rock climbers, including the former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said.

The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.

Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both climbers dead at the scene, the department said.

A small amount of rain fell in the area earlier in the day, but officials didn’t immediately say if weather was a factor in the deaths.

Escobar had been a tight end for NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboy in a backup role from 2013 to 2016. He then had brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, ending his football career in 2019 with the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Escobar was hired in February as a Long Beach firefighter, the department said.

Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.

Two climbers from Los Angeles fell 200 feet (60 meters) to their deaths on the rock in 2000, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  2. Judge denies student debt ...
  3. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  4. Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ...
  5. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  6. Trump resists request to declare ...
  7. Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in ...
  8. Judge says Trump can hold off on ...
  9. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  10. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  11. Second COVID booster effective at ...
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  13. How a GOP Congress could impact Trump ...
  14. NY public officials criticize ...
  15. House passes bill addressing mental ...
  16. DeSantis already a target as ...
  17. Top Latino group launches Texas ...
  18. Putin annexes four Ukrainian ...
Load more

Video

See all Video