trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Gabby Petito family settles $3M suit in killing by fiance

by CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press - 11/17/22 12:06 PM ET
by CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press - 11/17/22 12:06 PM ET
Nichole Schmidt
FiLE – Gabby Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, speaks during a news conference as her husband, Jim Schmidt, looks on, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The families of Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after authorities concluded he strangled her during a cross-country trip in August 2021.

The settlement was signed Thursday by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter W. Carroll. A lawyer for Petito’s parents said whatever money is received will go to the Gabby Petito Foundation dedicated to locating missing people and curbing domestic violence.

“The Petito family lost their daughter and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer,” said attorney Patrick Reilly in an email. “No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie.”

The lawsuit involving the estates of Petito and Laundrie, filed in May, claimed Laundrie was liable for damages because he caused her death. A separate lawsuit, still pending in Sarasota, claims Laundrie’s parents wrongly concealed that he confessed to killing Petito before he returned home in September 2021 to Florida from their trip out West in a converted van.

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie denied that claim.

Petito’s disappearance on the trip and the subsequent discovery of her slain body Sept. 19, 2021 in a Wyoming national park became a national obsession, which continued during the weekslong search for Laundrie in a swampy Florida nature preserve.

His remains were found there in October 2021 and investigators say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and left a note confessing to Petito’s slaying, according to the FBI.

It’s highly unlikely Laundrie’s estate has $3 million. Reilly called it “an arbitrary number” but that the Petito foundation would benefit from whatever amount is collected.

“Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt wish to turn their personal tragedy into a positive,” Reilly said.

The Petito family has also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah, where the couple got into a physical altercation but were allowed by officers to resume their journey despite clear danger signs of domestic violence. The city has declined comment on that lawsuit.

Petito, 22, had been in regular contact with her parents and posted frequently on social media about their travels, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The couple had a regular following before the murder mystery took hold.

The FBI says Laundrie sent text messages from Petito’s cellphone to her parents and others in an effort to pretend she was still alive. He was also charged with illegally using one of her credit cards before his remains were discovered in the Florida nature preserve.

Petito and Laundrie were engaged to be married. Both grew up in Blue Point, New York, but moved to North Port, Florida, in 2019 where his parents live. That’s where they began the van trip that ended with both of them dead.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  3. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  4. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  5. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  6. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  7. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  8. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  9. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  10. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  11. Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members
  12. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  13. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  14. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  15. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds
  17. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  18. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
Load more

Video

See all Video