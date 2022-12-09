trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges

by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 2:00 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 2:00 PM ET
Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
FILE – Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims of the shooting, on May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Payton Gendron, the white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the massacre of 10 Black people at the Buffalo supermarket, would be willing plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty, his lawyer said in court Friday, Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket would be willing plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty, his lawyer said in court Friday.

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty late last month to state charges of murder and hate-motivated terrorism, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. But he still faces separate federal hate crime charges that could result in a death sentence if he is convicted.

Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. asked lawyers at a status conference in the federal case Friday why they were devoting time and effort to evidence related to Gendron’s guilt when he has already pleaded in state court.

Defense attorney Sonya Zoghlin said Gendron is prepared to enter a guilty plea in federal court in exchange for a life sentence.

“It is still our hope to resolve this matter short of a trial,” she said.

However, the Justice Department has yet to decide whether to seek capital punishment in the case.

The department has not initiated any new efforts to seek the death penalty since President Joe Biden took office and there is a moratorium on executions. But the department has not sought block the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston from supporting the death sentence for marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Lawyers in the Gendron case said they would meet after the holidays to allow the defense to present mitigating reasons why he should not receive a death sentence.

Judge Schroeder said he would give the defense until March 10 to review discovery and start preliminary talks with prosecutors.

Gendron wore body armor and used a legally purchased AR-15 style rifle in his attack on the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo in May. He said in documents posted online just before the attack that he’d picked the store, about a three hour drive from his home in Conklin, New York, because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86 and included eight customers and a store security guard who died trying to protect shoppers. Three more people were wounded.

Gendron surrendered when police confronted him as he emerged from the store.

Gendron, 19, did not appear in court Friday.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  2. Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar, U.S. Soccer confirms
  3. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  4. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  5. What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
  6. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  7. Kansas Olive Garden manager fired after posting time off rant: ‘If your dog ...
  8. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  9. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  10. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  11. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
  12. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  13. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  14. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  15. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  16. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  17. Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt
  18. Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
Load more

Video

See all Video