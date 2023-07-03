trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Police officer killed in confrontation with domestic violence suspect in Indiana hospital

by AP - 07/03/23 4:11 PM ET
by AP - 07/03/23 4:11 PM ET
This June 2023, photo provided by the Tell City, Indiana police department shows Sgt. Heather Glenn, who died July 3, 2023, during a confrontation at a southern Indiana hospital. Authorities say police confronted a man at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Ind., leading to gunfire that killed the officer and the man. (Tell City Police Department via AP)
This June 2023, photo provided by the Tell City, Indiana police department shows Sgt. Heather Glenn, who died July 3, 2023, during a confrontation at a southern Indiana hospital. Authorities say police confronted a man at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Ind., leading to gunfire that killed the officer and the man. (Tell City Police Department via AP)

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of domestic violence fatally shot a police officer in a southern Indiana hospital early Monday and was then killed by other officers, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky. Police were called when a victim of domestic violence told hospital staff that Sean Hubert was on his way.

Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn tried to subdue Hubert, 34, at the hospital with an electronic device and arrest him, but it was ineffective, Indiana State Police said.

“During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sgt. Glenn was shot,” state police said. “Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert.”

The shooting occurred inside the hospital, near the emergency room, Sgt. John Davis told The Associated Press.

“They did not know he was armed,” Davis said.

Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

Lawalin also offered “thoughts and prayers” for Hubert’s family.

Glenn and other officers had been searching for Hubert after speaking to the domestic violence victim Sunday, state police said.

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

It was the second death of an Indiana police officer in less than a week. State Trooper Aaron Smith was hit by a stolen vehicle Wednesday while trying to place tire deflation sticks in the road in suburban Indianapolis. An 18-year-old male was charged with murder.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  4. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  5. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  6. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  7. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  8. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  9. Housing affordability hits another low: report
  10. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  11. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  12. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  13. DeSantis PAC spokesperson calls Trump the ‘runaway front-runner’ 
  14. GOP’s ‘dereliction of duty’ impeachment argument gets skeptical reviews 
  15. Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie for its map depicting South China Sea
  16. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  17. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swathe of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb ...
  18. Almost 1 in 4 people in the US hadn’t gotten COVID by the end of 2022: CDC
Load more