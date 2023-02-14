trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Hazardous spill closes Tucson interstate, forces evacuation

by The Associated Press - 02/14/23 11:43 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/14/23 11:43 PM ET
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says was an accident involving a commercial tanker truck that caused a hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, prompting state troopers to shut down traffic on the freeway. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The deadly crash of a commercial tanker truck caused hazardous material to leak onto Interstate 10 outside Tucson on Tuesday, shutting down the key highway through Arizona and forcing evacuations near the accident.

Residents within a half mile (800 meters) were ordered to leave and those within a mile (1.6 kilometers) were told to shelter in place for several hours after liquid nitric acid was determined to be leaking from the tanker, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Tuesday afternoon accident happened on a stretch of I-10 southeast of downtown Tucson.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted Tuesday night but “those who have already been evacuated will remain evacuated,” the agency said.

The driver of the truck was killed, the department said, but few other details were released.

The agency warned motorists in the Tucson area should anticipate impacts on their Wednesday morning commute in and around I-10.

“This will be an extended closure,” it said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

The University of Arizona Tech Park was among the areas evacuated. Some schoolchildren in Rita Ranch were among those who sheltered in place, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Nitric acid is used to make ammonium nitrate for fertilizers and in the manufacture of plastics and dyes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nitric acid is a highly corrosive, colorless liquid with yellow or red fumes and can cause an acrid smell.

It says exposure to nitric acid can irritate the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Depending on the dosage, it also can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  2. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  3. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  6. Biden pays tribute to Feinstein: ‘One of the very best’ senators I ever ...
  7. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  8. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  9. Angie Craig says Biden called, Klobuchar brought beer after assault
  10. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
  11. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  12. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  13. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  14. Bankman-Fried’s use of VPN for Super Bowl leads to new bail restriction
  15. Republicans face continued claims of ‘homophobic and sexist fear-mongering’ ...
  16. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
  17. Lawmakers demand Biden address nation on UFO incursions
  18. Sanders calls for minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers
Load more

Video

See all Video