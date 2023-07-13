trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Here’s how geothermal energy heats and cools a home

by ISABELLA O'MALLEY, Associated Press - 07/13/23 8:06 AM ET
by ISABELLA O'MALLEY, Associated Press - 07/13/23 8:06 AM ET
Groundwater squirts up during drilling for a geothermal heating and cooling system at a home in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, May 8, 2023. A water-filled loop installed several hundred feet deep either carries heat away from, or into the house, depending on the season. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in the coming years. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Groundwater squirts up during drilling for a geothermal heating and cooling system at a home in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, May 8, 2023. A water-filled loop installed several hundred feet deep either carries heat away from, or into the house, depending on the season. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in the coming…

Some homeowners looking to switch out their heating and cooling systems are turning to home geothermal — also known as ground source — heat pumps. It’s a technology that relies on a simple physical fact: Dig several feet below Earth’s surface, in the coldest winter or the hottest summer, and the temperature will be around 55 degrees.

Geothermal takes advantage of that constant temperature by pushing water with some antifreeze through a loop of flexible pipe that runs deep underground. The water gets circulated by a heat pump system, usually located in the basement.

When the house needs cooling — say on an 85-degree July day — a refrigerant, which is a special fluid, absorbs unwanted heat indoors and transfers it to water in the long piping, circulating it underground, giving it time to cool to the constant mid-50s below. House air blows across the cool fluid. Having dumped its heat, it can absorb more for transfer to the outdoors.

Warming the building works much the same, in reverse. On a sub-freezing January day, the system circulates the water underground, warming it to about 55 degrees. Arriving back at the pump, the water in the loop now heats the refrigerant, making it want to expand. An electric pump then compresses it, which spikes the temperature. The system then pushes air over the hot refrigerant and into the house until the air in the house reaches thermostat temperature.

In apartment buildings, schools or other commercial buildings, the underground loop may be just a few feet deep and extend horizontally over a wide area. For smaller residential lots, the solution is to drill deeper — as much as 300 feet or more — to get a loop that is long enough for the water be in contact with the ground and equalize with its constant temperature.

Geothermal systems cost more up front than typical furnaces, sometimes tends of thousands of dollars. Supporters say lower operating costs eventually make that worthwhile, because the superpower of ground source heat pumps is that they use very little electricity to move heat around. They’re designed to last more than 50 years for the underground parts, with the above-ground components expected to last 25 years or more. Gas furnaces typically last 15 to 30 years on average.

Geothermal or ground-source heat pumps are still the exception rather than the rule. Air-source heat pump are far more common and work by extracting energy from outdoor air to both heat and cool the home.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  2. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  3. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  6. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  7. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  8. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  9. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  10. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  11. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  12. House takes up hot-button amendments to defense bill: live coverage
  13. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  14. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  15. Former Fox executives express ‘deep disappointment’ for helping build ...
  16. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  17. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  18. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
Load more