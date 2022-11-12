trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

by Associated Press - 11/12/22 12:49 PM ET
by Associated Press - 11/12/22 12:49 PM ET
Workers steady the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as a crane lifts the donated tree into place Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot (25-meter) Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals.

The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.

The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip from Queensbury, New York, to New York City.

“We gave it with the expectation that everybody would enjoy it,” said Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tree.

“For me, it was just a nice tree,” Lebowitz was quoted as saying by the New York Post. “Now it’s a special tree. Everybody around the world can enjoy it.”

The tree, whose lower branches extend 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter, will be aglow with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound (408-kilogram) star covered in 3 million crystals.

After the holidays, the tree will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity, officials said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has ...
  2. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  3. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  4. Fox News faces post-midterm choice ...
  5. Sen. Rick Scott calls 2022 election a ...
  6. Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race ...
  7. Masters declines to concede in ...
  8. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  9. Biden eagerly watches as Trump flails ...
  10. Arizona official hits back at Kari ...
  11. Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it ...
  12. Quit saying Tuesday was good for ...
  13. Did the polls get it wrong again?
  14. Police find no powder in ...
  15. Conservative former federal ...
  16. GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement ...
  17. Trump claims without evidence he sent ...
  18. Rubio, Hawley call for Senate GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video