trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million

by The Associated Press - 11/29/22 8:05 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/29/22 8:05 AM ET
John Beezley, of Bonham, carts out several cases of water after learning that a boil water notice was issued for the entire city of Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Walmart on S. Post Oak Road in Houston. Beezley just arrived in town with his wife, who is undergoing treatment starting tomorrow at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where they are staying in a camping trailer. They turned on the television after settling in and saw that a boil water notice had been issued. Beezley decided to go out immediately fearing that by tomorrow people would be buying up all of the available water. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people in the nation’s fourth-largest city to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.

The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a purification plant caused pressure to drop.

The order led to the closure of businesses and schools, including the Houston Independent School District, which canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. The city rescinded the order shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The city said water quality samples sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.

At a news conference Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city issued the notice, which affects all of Houston and some adjacent areas, in an “abundance of caution” after two transformers — a main one and its backup — “uniquely and coincidentally” failed at a water plant. The problem affected the plant’s ability to treat and pump water into the transmission system, resulting in low pressure.

Because the issue was within the plant’s system, backup power generators would not have made a difference, Turner said. Since the transformers were down, they couldn’t transmit power to the plant.

The power system at the water plant undergoes regular maintenance, Turner said, but he did not give a timeline for how often. The mayor said he has ordered a diagnostic review of the system to understand how the problem was possible and how it can be prevented.

Sixteen sensors marked dips under the minimum pressure levels required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, 14 of them for only 2 minutes and two of them for nearly 30 minutes, Turner said.

Typically, there is enough pressure for water to flow out of leaky pipes. When pressure is lost, however, contamination like bacteria sitting near pipes can be sucked into the system, creating a health risk.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of water treatment: https://apnews.com/hub/water-treatment

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  8. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  9. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  10. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  11. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  12. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  13. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  14. Scott again accuses ‘establishment’ GOP leaders of ‘routinely caving ...
  15. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  16. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  17. Life insurers pay record death benefits in 2021
  18. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
Load more

Video

See all Video