trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Hundreds attend funeral of Chicago cop fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with youths

by AP - 05/17/23 3:31 PM ET
by AP - 05/17/23 3:31 PM ET
Mourners cry as Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston's hearse arrives for a funeral service at Trinity United Church of Christ, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Chicago, Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in her killing. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Mourners cry as Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston’s hearse arrives for a funeral service at Trinity United Church of Christ, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Chicago, Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people packed a church Wednesday for the funeral of a Chicago police officer who was off duty when she was fatally shot during an armed robbery spree by four teenagers charged in her death.

Officer Aréanah Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, told police officers, relatives and other mourners at Trinity United Church of Christ that her daughter was a “kid full of life, dreams, big goals and wanted to make major changes.”

“Death is only a tragic thing if you have not lived. My baby lived,” she said to applause. “I am because of her. I pray for peace in homes. I pray for peace in our communities, and I pray for peace in my heart. Rest peacefully, my sweet baby. Momma has it from here.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot and interim Police Superintendent Fred Waller joined mourners outside the church as Preston’s white casket arrived in a hearse, draped in the city’s flag, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

After Wednesday’s service, the hearse carried Preston’s casket from the church in a lengthy funeral procession bound for Lincoln Cemetery, where a private service was planned.

Preston was fatally wounded early May 6 when she exchanged gunfire with a group of youths who approached her on the city’s South Side as she returned home from work, still wearing her police uniform, police said.

Four teenagers were charged last week in her killing and denied bail. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face first-degree murder, armed robbery and other charges.

Though Preston was off-duty at the time she was shot, her slaying is being considered a line-of-duty death, which entitles her family to financial assistance from the state.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  5. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  6. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  7. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  8. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  9. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  10. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  11. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  12. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  13. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  14. Greene announces plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  15. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
  16. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  17. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  18. Student loan forgiveness: What to know as the Supreme Court mulls case
Load more

Video

See all Video