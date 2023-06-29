trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman

by AP - 06/29/23 4:19 PM ET
by AP - 06/29/23 4:19 PM ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has settled a child support case with the Arkansas mother of a child he fathered in 2018, resolving the dispute about a week after he agreed to plead guilty to federal tax offenses.

The settlement filed in Independence County Circuit Court on Thursday did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement. Biden, who was determined to be the child’s father in 2020 following a DNA test, had sought to reduce his monthly child support from $20,000 a month.

Biden agreed as part of the order to give an unspecified number of his paintings to the child to keep or sell. Lunden Roberts, the child’s mother, withdrew her motion for the child to have Biden’s last name. Under the agreement, the two also agreed to discuss providing a college education fund for the child within the next five years.

A trial had been set for next month in the child support case, and Biden faced a July 10 contempt hearing in Arkansas. Biden and Roberts reached the settlement on June 16, the same day he appeared in Little Rock to be deposed, according to Thursday’s filing.

Biden is scheduled to appear in federal court in July to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare him jail time. Under the agreement made public last week, Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge.

Attorneys for Biden and Roberts did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden plots new course to get relief for student borrowers
  2. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  3. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  6. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  7. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  8. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  9. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  10. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
  11. Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision
  12. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  13. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  14. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  15. Supreme Court lets stand gender dysphoria case in liberal win
  16. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  17. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  18. Supreme Court sends back Ohio redistricting case
Load more