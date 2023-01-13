trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Judge lets writer’s rape claim proceed against Donald Trump

by LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press - 01/13/23 1:46 PM ET
by LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press - 01/13/23 1:46 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — A columnist can proceed with lawsuits alleging she was raped by former President Donald Trump in a department store a quarter century ago, a federal judge ruled Friday, upholding a temporary New York state law letting adult victims of sexual abuse sue their abusers.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said lawsuits alleging rape and defamation and seeking unspecified damages by writer E. Jean Carroll could proceed to trial because Trump’s challenges were without merit.

“The fact that Mr. Trump denies Ms. Carroll’s allegations does not enter into the analysis at this stage of the case,” the Manhattan jurist wrote. “What, if anything, actually occurred must await further proceedings if the complaint withstands the present motion.”

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in a statement: “While we are disappointed with the Court’s decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to advocate for our client’s constitutionally protected rights.”

In the ruling, Kaplan said the Adult Survivor’s Act was similar to the Child Victims Act, another New York state law that temporarily allowed victims of sexual assaults when they were children to sue their abusers years later.

“Mr. Trump has not offered any meritorious reason to reject the one-year revival period in the ASA as unreasonable when the nearly identical two-year revival period in the Child Victims Act has been accepted as reasonable by all courts to consider it,” Kaplan wrote.

Lawyers for the former president had asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit after Trump said the encounter at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened.

Trump said Carroll made the claim publicly for the first time in a 2019 book to generate book sales.

Carroll was a longtime Elle magazine columnist. She initially sued Trump for defamation after he mocked her claims that he sexually assaulted her in late 1995 or early 1996 after they had a chance meeting in the department store and she agreed to help him pick out lingerie for a friend.

Trump has repeatedly denied the encounter took place, calling her allegations “a complete con job” and saying “she’s not my type.”

“No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around??” Trump said in one of various statements and interviews. “People should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

Carroll sued Trump with the rape claim in November, when the Adult Survivor’s Act took effect.

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll who is not related to the judge, said in an email: “We are pleased though not surprised that Judge Kaplan denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss and upheld the constitutionality of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. We look forward to trial in April. ”

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  2. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  3. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  4. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  5. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  6. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  7. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  8. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  9. Yellen says US is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
  10. Washington Post fact-checker gives GOP four ‘Pinocchios’ for IRS ...
  11. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  12. Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election
  13. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
  14. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  15. 16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
  16. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  17. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  18. Backpack had been searched prior to shooting by Virginia 6-year-old
Load more

Video

See all Video