trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mamie King-Chalmers, woman in civil rights photo, dies at 81

by The Associated Press - 12/02/22 6:44 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/02/22 6:44 PM ET

DETROIT (AP) — Mamie King-Chalmers, who as a young Black woman appeared in an iconic photo about civil rights struggles in Alabama, has died at the age of 81.

She died Tuesday in Detroit, her home since the 1970s, daughter Lasuria Allman said. A cause wasn’t disclosed.

King-Chalmers, 21 at the time, was one of three Black people forced to brace themselves against a building while being blasted with water from a firehose in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. The photo by Charles Moore appeared in Life magazine.

King-Chalmers years later recalled how she was attending a protest in a park when her group was confronted by police and dogs.

“It trapped me in the doorway,” King-Chalmers said during a Detroit school visit in 2013, referring to the firehose. “The hose was so strong it damaged my hearing.”

Another activist claimed to be the woman in the photo, but she dropped that claim in 2013 after The Detroit News investigated.

King-Chalmers earned an associate degree in gerontology from Wayne County Community College, married twice and raised eight children, Allman said. Her husband, Walter Chalmers, died in February.

“She should be remembered for her courage, strength and determination to make a difference,” Allman said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  2. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  3. Why are so many people sick right now?
  4. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
  5. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  6. What happened to the investigation into the Dobbs draft leak?
  7. Taking on the elite becomes go-to brand for DeSantis
  8. Georgia shatters single-day early voting record again
  9. Trump is still the go-to guy for GOP hate
  10. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  11. Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia
  12. Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
  13. Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights ...
  14. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  15. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  16. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  17. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  18. The most ‘underrated’ Christmas gifts, according to Reddit users
Load more

Video

See all Video