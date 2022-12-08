trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

by JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, Associated Press - 12/08/22 3:22 PM ET
by JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, Associated Press - 12/08/22 3:22 PM ET
FILE – People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii’s Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.

Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, likely because of a reduced production rate, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

“That’s good news for us,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said. Still, county officials said they will stay on the alert — because scientists say things could always change.

Lava from Mauna Loa, which began erupting Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years, was 1.76 miles (2.83 kilometers) from Saddle Road, also known as Route 200 or Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

“So just to emphasize, there is no current threat to any island communities or infrastructure at this time,” Phillips said.

Last week, officials said the earliest the lava could hit the road was one week, prompting motorists to brace for upheaval from a possible closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes. But, as expected, the lava slowed considerably in recent days as it moved across flatter ground, leaving scientists unable to estimate a clearer timeline.

Phillips said the active fissure is still generating lava flows, but they’ll be localized around the fissure.

If there are additional flows in the channel, it’s very unlikely that supply from the top will push the flow front ahead to become a threat, said Frank Trusdell, a geologist with the volcano observatory.

“So right now, we don’t expect that the new lava coming out on the surface to be able to replenish the supply to the flows that are closest to Daniel K. Inouye Highway,” he said.

Meanwhile, scientists were trying to understand why lava fountains were higher than usual overnight — a marvel noticed by people across the island, Phillips said. There wasn’t a good estimate of size, he said, but the fountains were at least several hundred feet.

Some 20,000 vehicles have used a viewing route, which opened last week in an attempt to manage throngs of nighttime lava-gawkers, officials said.

Authorities were giving citations to people who, in an attempt to get a closer look, ventured onto prohibited areas. The state was “investigating people and companies who have entered the closed area and posted shots of themselves and lava flows on social media,” said a statement Thursday from the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Native Hawaiian community members planned to be out along the highway Friday to ensure the area is free from garbage.

“And so as we do when we are preparing for the arrival of Pele, it is a practice for many of us to prepare our homes, prepare the areas where we live, and to make sure that that these areas are clean,” said Hawaiian cultural advisor Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, referring to the deity of volcanoes and fire.

For many Native Hawaiians, an eruption of a volcano like Mauna Loa has a deep yet very personal cultural significance.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  2. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  3. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  4. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  5. Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic ...
  6. Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’
  7. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  8. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  9. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  10. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  11. Former NYT columnist Bari Weiss releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’
  12. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  13. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  14. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  15. Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as Independent
  16. House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in ...
  17. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  18. House passes annual defense funding bill
Load more

Video

See all Video