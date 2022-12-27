trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mega Millions hits $565M but prize isn’t even in the top 10

by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 12/27/22 11:09 AM ET
by JOSH FUNK, Associated Press - 12/27/22 11:09 AM ET
FILE – A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., on Jan. 6, 2021. The holiday shopping season, for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least, is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for the drawing the night of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, has surpassed half a billion dollars. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Someone could win more than half a billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday, but that jackpot wouldn’t even rank in the top 10 as the prizes have grown bigger in recent years.

The current Mega Millions has been building since Oct. 14 as 20 drawings passed without a winner, but the estimated $565 million prize pales in comparison to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in November by someone in Southern California.

The ten biggest lottery jackpots ever are all bigger than $687 million with all of those coming since 2016. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

And Tuesday’s top prize of $565 million is for the annuity option that is paid out annually over 29 years. The cash option would pay $293.6 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EST when players will try to match six winning numbers.

When the jackpots grow this large more people buy tickets, increasing the chances that someone will win.

David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, bought a $3 jackpot-only Mega Millions ticket at a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kansas, because he had a few extra dollars and “to see if we get lucky.” He buys a few tickets regularly and said the jackpot attracted him, though he said he’s not sure he needs that much money.

“I could help out a lot of people,” he said.

But the odds of winning remain long at one in 302.6 million, and the jackpot will continue growing if no one wins Tuesday’s drawing. The odds improve slightly by buying multiple tickets, but even buying 100 tickets would only give you a 100 in 302.6 million chance.

But lottery officials say the $2 tickets offer an affordable way to daydream about a life-changing prize.

Mega Millions is played in every state except Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

Associated Press writer John Hanna contributed to this story from Topeka, Kansas.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  2. Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
  3. Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions
  4. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  5. Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
  6. Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership
  7. Republican Jewish Coalition says George Santos ‘not welcome’ at events ...
  8. Kari Lake appeals judge’s dismissal of Arizona election challenge  
  9. What to know about the George Santos controversy
  10. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  11. Incoming GOP congressman from NY calls for full House ethics investigation into ...
  12. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  13. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  14. Democrats call for George Santos to resign over ‘whopping lies’ 
  15. Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 ...
  16. Homebuyers may want to target these markets in 2023
  17. Russian tycoon dies after apparent fall from hotel window
  18. Man arrested after racist, homophobic slurs at In-N-Out caught on camera
Load more

Video

See all Video