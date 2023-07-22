trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million

by AP - 07/22/23 2:02 AM ET
by AP - 07/22/23 2:02 AM ET
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions top prize has jumped to an estimated $820 million after there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, late Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE – A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions top prize has jumped to an estimated $820 million after there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, late Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mega Millions has upped the ante by another $100 million.

The lack of a jackpot winner in the lottery game’s latest drawing on Friday night sent the top prize soaring to an estimated $820 million.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $720 million.

The estimated $820 million in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesdays drawing is an estimated $422 million.

The potential jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Friday’s drawing resulted in eight tickets matching five white balls for a $1 million prize. Two each were sold in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina, with one in California and another in Michigan, Mega Millions said.

The Powerball jackpot also was approaching near-record levels before a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  2. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  3. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  4. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  5. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  6. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  7. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  8. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  9. Trump’s mixed message on early voting muddles Republican 2024 strategy  
  10. Christie calls Trump a ‘con artist’ amid legal battles: He’s ‘grifting ...
  11. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  12. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  13. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  14. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  15. Cook Political Report shifts Boebert race to ‘toss-up’
  16. Coons warns of government shutdown: We will 'scare the hell out of you'
  17. Jan. 6 rioter tied to Oath Keepers leader gets off with probation
  18. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
Load more