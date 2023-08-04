trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win a $1.25 billion jackpot

by The Associated Press - 08/04/23 6:11 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 08/04/23 6:11 AM ET
Customers wait in line to buy tickets ahead of Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing at Ted's State Line Mobil, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. The game, which has not had a winner since mid-April, is expected to be $1.25 billion. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Customers wait in line to buy tickets ahead of Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing at Ted’s State Line Mobil, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. The game, which has not had a winner since mid-April, is expected to be $1.25 billion. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at an estimated $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot that has been growing ever larger after months without a grand prize winner.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. That has enabled the prize to steadily grow until it is now the sixth-largest ever in the U.S.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

The $1.25 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $625.3 million.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  6. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  7. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  8. Republican group rips Trump in Fox News ad campaign: ‘He’ll do it again’
  9. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  10. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  11. Senate Democrats press Roberts on Alito recusals
  12. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  13. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  14. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  15. DeSantis slams NBA players union over Orlando Magic criticism
  16. GOP allies argue Trump can’t get fair trial from Obama appointee in DC
  17. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  18. Almost half of Republicans in new poll would not vote for Trump if he’s ...
Load more