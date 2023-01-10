trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

by The Associated Press - 01/10/23 9:49 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/10/23 9:49 AM ET
A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  3. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  4. McCarthy’s concessions spur fears of potential default, government shutdown
  5. Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump
  6. 2023 is the year for hunting heretics
  7. Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  8. Republicans: Attacking the IRS is a no-lose proposition, right?
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — New Biden controversy on classified ...
  10. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  11. Watch live: Powell delivers remarks from Stockholm
  12. Diamond of pro-Trump Diamond and Silk duo dies at 51
  13. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  14. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  15. Biden’s classified-records headache is Garland’s special-counsel nightmare
  16. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  17. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  18. 100 deaths now linked to recalled Fisher-Price infant sleepers
Load more

Video

See all Video