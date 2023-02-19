trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shooting

by The Associated Press - 02/19/23 9:42 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/19/23 9:42 AM ET
CORRECTS TO ONE SHOOTING, INSTEAD OF TWO SHOOTINGS – The Live Lounge in Memphis, Tenn., is pictured Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a shooting at the nightclub, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter. Police responded to the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. (Jasmine McCraven/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a shooting in Tennessee, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.

Police released photos of three men they said are persons of interest shortly before noon on Sunday. One of the men may have been injured and in need of medical attention, according to police.

Victims were found at two locations in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport.

Police responded first to Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles and were released later on Sunday.

While police were at the scene of the shooting, they were notified that other victims of the shooting were about a mile away. There, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Those victims had fled the shooting scene by car, police spokesperson Karen Rudolph said in an email.

The five hospitalized victims remained in critical condition, according to a police updated posted to Twitter on late on Sunday morning.

Both victim locations were on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  2. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  3. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  4. Graham on potential Chinese ‘lethal assistance’ to Russia: ‘If you jump ...
  5. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  6. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  7. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  8. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  9. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  10. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  11. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  12. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  13. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  14. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  15. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  16. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  17. Ohio senator: East Palestine residents ‘right to be skeptical’ after train ...
  18. Objectively wrong: Some areas of news industry debate aren’t gray
Load more

Video

See all Video