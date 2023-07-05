trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies

by AP - 07/05/23 5:28 PM ET
by AP - 07/05/23 5:28 PM ET
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE – A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history” from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain,…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill, a neurologist testified Wednesday at the killer’s federal death penalty trial.

Dr. Ryan Darby, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was called by prosecutors to rebut defense experts who previously testified that Robert Bowers is psychotic and has brain abnormalities.

Bowers, 50, a truck driver from suburban Baldwin, was convicted last month of killing members of three congregations who had gathered at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. He also wounded two worshippers and five police officers.

The penalty phase of Bowers’ trial began June 26 and is expected to last several weeks. Defense lawyers are trying to persuade a jury to spare his life, while federal prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

Last week, defense experts testified that Bowers was “blatantly psychotic,” with a long history of mental illness. Bowers’ lawyers are trying to show that his ability to form the legal intent to kill was impaired by mental illness and his delusional belief that he could stop a genocide of white people by killing Jews.

But Darby asserted Wednesday that mental illness did not appear to play a role in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack.

The neurologist told jurors he examined Bowers for more than three hours in May, finding the defendant to be calm, cooperative and keen on talking about Jews, immigrants and his belief in a racist conspiracy theory known as the “great replacement.”

Darby, who also reviewed scans of Bowers’ brain, disagreed with defense experts’ assessment that Bowers has schizophrenia — a serious brain disorder whose symptoms include delusions — as well as a seizure disorder and brain abnormalities.

He said Bowers’ toxic views about Jewish people were reinforced by antisemitic material he viewed online and were not the result of a delusion or psychosis.

“He saw himself as a soldier” in a war against white people, Darby testified. He said Bowers told him that if he had a chance to attack the synagogue again, he would kill more people.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  4. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  5. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  6. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  7. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  8. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  9. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  10. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  11. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  12. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  13. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  14. Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case
  15. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  16. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  17. New Twitter CEO takes swipe at new Meta rival Threads
  18. Wisconsin governor boosts public school funding for next 402 years 
Load more