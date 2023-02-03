trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder

by The Associated Press - 02/03/23 10:23 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/03/23 10:23 AM ET
FILE – Ex-Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr appears for a court hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, attorneys for Schurr, a former police officer charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Black motorist in western Michigan, asked a judge to dismiss the case. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) —

A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.

Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys’ motion to throw out the case.

Schurr’s lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya’s body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.

Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.

Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.

Attorneys for Lyoya’s family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  6. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  12. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  13. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  14. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  15. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  16. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  17. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  18. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
Load more

Video

See all Video