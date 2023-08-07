trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say

by AP - 08/07/23 6:55 AM ET
by AP - 08/07/23 6:55 AM ET
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.

Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Record glacial flooding damages homes in Alaska
  2. Legal experts predict Supreme Court won’t spare Trump from trial and verdict 
  3. Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ
  4. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  7. America’s white majority is aging out
  8. New York is key to Democratic House, and Jeffries is in the redistricting ...
  9. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  10. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  11. Trump, attorney defiant in face of Jan. 6 charges
  12. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  13. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  14. Trump attorney says he won’t accept plea deal in Jan. 6 case
  15. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  16. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  17. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  18. GOP Rep Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
Load more