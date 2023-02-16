trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

North Carolina family seeks charges in police stun gun death

by The Associated Press - 02/16/23 3:19 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/16/23 3:19 PM ET
This screengrabs shows the arrest in Raleigh, N.C. of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died after being stunned repeatedly with stun guns on Jan. 17, 2023. Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in a south east Raleigh neighborhood early Jan. 17, according to the report by Police Chief Estella Patterson. (City of Raleigh via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The family of a Black man who died after police officers in North Carolina repeatedly used Tasers on him called Thursday for officials to fire and charge the officers, noting that the dead man told the police he had heart problems.

Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood about 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a report by Police Chief Estella Patterson released days later.

Police have said they were arresting Williams for possession of a controlled substance and that he was stunned with a Taser three times by two different officers as they tried to take him into custody. Williams can be heard in body and dashboard camera videos released by police last week protesting that he didn’t do anything and warning that he had a heart problem.

Williams was “taken from the Earth by the very people who were supposed to protect and serve him,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference at a Raleigh church on Thursday. Crump, who has been retained by Williams’ family, has won multimillion-dollar settlements in numerous police brutality cases.

“When he said, ‘I have heart problems,’ you would not think that a person then would tase him again and again,” Crump said. “That’s not humanity, that’s torture.”

Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate NC, a criminal justice reform group, called for the officers to be fired and prosecuted. She also called for the department to end proactive policing and the use of Tasers.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Angie Grube wrote in an email Thursday.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman deferred on Thursday to the SBI’s ongoing probe. Freeman has said an autopsy has been conducted, but that she had not yet received a the report. Six officers are on leave as the investigation continues.

Sonya Williams, Darryl Williams’ mother, said at the news conference that she had not heard from the police chief or the mayor.

“That was my first born. That was my only son” she said. “He shouldn’t be dead and I want justice.”

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  5. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  6. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  7. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  8. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  9. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  10. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  11. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  12. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  13. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  14. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  15. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  16. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  17. NYT editors: Paper ‘will not tolerate’ its journalists protesting coverage ...
  18. Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial
Load more

Video

See all Video