trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage

by The Associated Press - 01/01/23 2:09 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/01/23 2:09 PM ET
FILE – Hikers enjoy the pools below Havasu Falls, one of three main waterfalls in Havasupai Canyon in Supai, Ariz., a pocket of the Grand Canyon, on April 8, 2006. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, that federal emergency aid will be given to supplement the tribe’s own recovery efforts from the October flooding. (John Corrigan/Los Angeles Times via AP, File)

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will be given to supplement the tribe’s own recovery efforts from severe flooding last October.

The funds will be for the tribe and certain nonprofits to share costs for emergency work and repairs from flood damage.

It comes as the Havasupai Indian Reservation, which lies deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon, is preparing to open up its majestic blue-green waterfalls for visitors for the first time since March 2020. The tribe had closed to protect its members from the pandemic. Tribal officials decided to extend the closure through the 2022 tourism season.

In an update about tourism posted on their website last week, the tribe described how flooding had destroyed several bridges and left downed trees on trails needed for tourists and transporting goods and services into Supai Village.

The tribe, however, also said they are eager to welcome back tourists in February to see “flourishing flora and fauna and new waterfall flows.”

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  2. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  3. Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ...
  4. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  5. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  6. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  7. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  8. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  9. McCarthy offers concessions to detractors with House rules package
  10. House Republican calls McCarthy ‘part of the swamp cartel’
  11. Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
  12. Trump says ‘abortion issue’ responsible for GOP underperforming ...
  13. Trump, McCarthy, Biden: Six political storylines that will shape 2023
  14. Vice President Harris reaches 2023 at a crossroads
  15. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  16. The Supreme Court’s squandered opportunity
  17. Here are the governors’ races to watch in 2023
  18. Bureaucracy, not billionaires, keeps our emergency rooms full
Load more

Video

See all Video