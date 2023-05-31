trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases

by SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press - 05/31/23 2:29 PM ET
by SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press - 05/31/23 2:29 PM ET
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is pictured, Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases. "Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place," Drummond said in a statement. "Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.” (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
FILE – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is pictured, Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases. “Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place,” Drummond said in a statement. “Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.” (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in nearly all cases except life-threatening situations.

In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a “medical emergency” before a doctor can perform an abortion. The court said this language conflicts with a previous ruling it issued in March that determined the Oklahoma Constitution provides an “inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.”

The court’s decision was welcomed by doctors who said uncertainty about the state’s abortion laws often forced them to make women facing severe medical complications and nonviable pregnancies to wait for their condition to worsen before they could perform an abortion.

“In our practice we had cases where we would just have to tell women who we would normally offer a (pregnancy) termination to protect her health … ‘We have to let you go home and monitor your condition and if you start showing signs of infection or worsening blood pressure, then come back and we have the ability to legally treat you,’” said Dana Stone, an Oklahoma City obstetrician and gynecologist. “Otherwise, we’re at risk with these laws of going to jail for 10 years, having hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and losing our medical licenses.”

Despite the court’s March decision that the requirement to wait until an active medical emergency violated the state constitution, there remained uncertainty because of the two laws that remained in effect.

“With their decision today, the court has ensured that the March decision will be fully realized,” said Rabia Muqaddam, a senior staff attorney at the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which challenged the laws on behalf of a Tulsa abortion provider. “Hopefully patients will be receiving the medically necessary care they need without waiting until they are on death’s door.”

The laws struck down Wednesday both included a civil-enforcement mechanism that allowed citizens to sue someone who either performed or helped someone perform an abortion.

“Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma’s 1910 law makes it a felony crime punishable by up to five years in prison for anyone to perform an abortion or help a woman obtain an abortion unless it is “necessary to preserve her life.”

The court’s decision was decried by Republican leaders and Gov. Kevin Stitt, who have worked for years to tightly restrict abortion access in Oklahoma.

“This court has once more over-involved itself in the state’s democratic process, and has interceded to undo legislation created by the will of the people,” Stitt said in a statement. “I agree with Justice (Dustin) Rowe’s dissent, ‘The issues presented in this matter are political questions, which are better resolved by the people via our democratic process.’”

___

Follow Sean Murph on Twitter: @apseanmurphy

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. Paul to force tough debt-ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  4. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  5. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
  8. Republicans and Democrats who bucked party leaders by voting no
  9. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wildcard in 2024 GOP race
  10. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  11. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  12. Greene says McCarthy will release Jan. 6 tapes to three more outlets
  13. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  14. House passes bill to raise debt ceiling
  15. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  16. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  17. Five things to watch in the Senate on the debt ceiling bill
  18. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video