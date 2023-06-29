trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Over 1,000 evacuees return to Arizona homes with brush fire now 30% contained

by AP - 06/29/23 11:37 AM ET
by AP - 06/29/23 11:37 AM ET
Members of a fire crew post closed signs near hiking trails as the Diamond Fire has burned over 2,500 acres causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Members of a fire crew post closed signs near hiking trails as the Diamond Fire has burned over 2,500 acres causing mandatory evacuations Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than 1,100 people have returned to their homes in northern Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb, as firefighters declared a brush fire to be 30% contained.

The Arizona Department of Forestry lifted evacuation orders around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A state forestry spokesperson said one secondary structure has been destroyed, but no injuries have been reported.

Scottsdale officials said 1,145 people evacuated about 100 homes Tuesday evening when the fire broke out. Fueled by grass and brush, it grew to 3 square miles (7.7 square miles), fire officials said after crews finished digging a containment line.

Department of Forestry investigators believed the fire was human-caused but have not said whether the cause can be determined.

The fire was southwest of the Rio Verde Foothills community, where horse ranches mix with expensive homes, some still under construction. A mountain regional park and a conservation center that rescues and rehabilitates wildlife are also nearby.

Arizona officials applied for a federal grant for funding to aid the battle the blaze, known locally as the Diamond fire. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding of up to 75% of the eligible costs of fighting a fire.

The fire comes as drifting smoke from wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns this week throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  2. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  3. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  4. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  7. Supreme Court upends affirmative action in college admissions
  8. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  9. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  10. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  11. Oversight Dems argue GOP overlooked information undercutting Biden allegation
  12. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  13. Justice Jackson rips Supreme Court’s ‘ostrich-like’ logic on affirmative ...
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  16. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  17. Tim Scott calls on universities to end legacy admissions 
  18. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
Load more

Video

See all Video