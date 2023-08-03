trending:

Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions

by The Associated Press - 08/03/23 6:39 PM ET
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. The American Academy of Pediatrics on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday, even as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers across the U.S.

The board of directors for the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, unanimously voted to reaffirm its 2018 position on the treatments. The board also voted to provide additional documents to support pediatricians, including clinical and technical reports, and to conduct an external review of research regarding the care.

“The additional recommendations also reflect the fact that the board is concerned about restrictions to accessing evidence-based health care for young people who need it,” Mark Del Monte, the academy’s CEO, said in a statement released by the group, calling the restrictions enacted by states “unprecedented government intrusion.”

“We therefore need to provide the best and most transparent process possible,” he said.

At least 21 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ ban as unconstitutional, and federal judges have temporarily blocked bans in Alabama and Indiana.

The judge who struck down Arkansas’ ban cited the position of the groups in his ruling against the ban. Arkansas has appealed the judge’s decision.

People opposed to such treatments for children argue they are too young to make such decisions about their futures.

Every major medical group, including the academy and the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and has said the treatments are safe if administered properly.

The academy and the AMA support allowing children to seek the medical care, but they don’t offer age-specific guidance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

