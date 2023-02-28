trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings

by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 3:06 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 3:06 PM ET
Bryan Kohberger
FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Kohberger, a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The records were made public Tuesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The records were made public Tuesday, two months after Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Pennsylvania State Police swabbed Kohberger’s DNA and seized a silver flashlight, four “medical-style gloves,” a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts and black Under Armour boxers, according to an inventory of the items.

The significance of the items, if any, was not immediately clear.

A roommate who lived in the home where the attack took place has told authorities she was awakened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, opened her bedroom door and saw a masked figure clad in black clothing walking past her.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Additional warrants from Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public Wednesday.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  3. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  8. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  9. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  10. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  11. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  12. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  13. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  14. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  15. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  16. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  17. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  18. Watch live: Garland testifies before Senate panel at oversight hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video