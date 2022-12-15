trending:

Personal issues between 3 men led to shooting outside Amazon

by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 10:15 AM ET
This image made from video provided by KNXV shows law enforcement outside an Amazon delivery hub in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Police say that a person with a gun shot and wounded a contract worker outside the Amazon delivery station in Arizona before another contract worker who was armed fatally shot the suspect in the parking lot Wednesday, possibly stopping an active shooter situation. (KNXV via AP)

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Undisclosed personal issues between three men led to a deadly shooting outside an Amazon delivery station in Arizona, according to police.

A man with a gun shot and critically wounded an unarmed Amazon contract worker Wednesday morning before another contract worker shot the suspect in the station’s parking lot, Chandler police said.

Sgt. Jason McClimans, a police spokesman, said the shooting had nothing to do with Amazon or the delivery hub in Chandler, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of downtown Phoenix.

McClimans said the suspect who died at the scene was identified as Jacob Murphy, 29, who was not an Amazon employee or contractor.

“At this time, police cannot determine if the actions of the third male resulted in Murphy’s death or if Murphy took his own life,” McClimans said. “Police have determined in no way was this a targeted effort on the Chandler Amazon delivery station by a single gunman, and at no time was this an active shooter incident. Instead, personal issues between the three males, unrelated to Amazon, led to this shooting.”

Police said the relationship between Murphy and the wounded Amazon worker was unclear.

The victim was shot multiple times but police said he was in stable condition at a hospital Wednesday evening and expected to survive.

Police said the other Amazon contractor had his own gun and showed up to protect the worker who was shot.

That man wasn’t injured and was cooperating with the shooting investigation, according to police who didn’t immediately release the names of the two contractors.

Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha said the two men did work that supported the company’s delivery network.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon drivers who pick up packages to deliver to customers.

“We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot,” Rocha said. “We’re working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time.”

Operations at the complex were suspended after the shooting and all of its employees and partners were sent home with pay, Rocha added.

Video

See all Video