trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Pilot ejects from fighter jet in Texas in failed landing

by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 7:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 7:54 PM ET
This image taken from video provided by KDFW, shows emergency personnel at the scene after a fighter jet crash landed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The pilot safely ejected from a plane after a failed landing. (KDFW via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A pilot safely ejected from a plane Thursday after a failed landing that was caught on video at a North Texas military base, officials said.

The Marine Corps variant of a fighter jet, known as a F-35B, took a nose dive and spiraled after its wheels briefly touched down on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. Video taken by people who were watching the plane come in show it slowly descending in a straight line as smoke appears in the rear of the aircraft before the nose digs into the runway and the jet spins to a stop.

The F-35B has special modifications that allow it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter.

At the Pentagon, a spokesman said that the aircraft was being flown at the time of the crash by a U.S. government pilot, although it had not been transferred to the military yet by manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

The pilot safely ejected from the airplane, according to Pentagon spokesman Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder. The condition of the pilot is not known.

About a dozen local officers responded to the base, where first responders and base personnel were already on site following the incident, said Chris Cook, police chief for the nearby city of White Settlement. Officers helped keep away a growing crowd of people who had stopped on a roadway or walked over after the plane went down.

“You never want to get that call that there is an aircraft down,” Cook said. “We have a very fond spot in our community for the military. White Settlement is a military community.”

A spokesman for the Navy referred all questions to Lockheed Martin, the aerospace and defense company that manufactures the plane involved.

Officials from Lockheed Martin said in a statement that they were aware of the crash and were under the impression the pilot was safe.

“Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol,” the company said in the statement.

The failed landing came just over a month after two historic military aircraft collided during an airshow 40 miles (64 kilometers) away at the Dallas Executive Airport, killing six people. A report from the National Transportation Safety Board said there had been no coordination of altitudes in briefings before the flight or while the planes were in the air.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  2. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  3. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  4. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  8. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  9. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  10. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  11. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  12. California commission cuts paybacks to rooftop solar customers
  13. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  14. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  15. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
  16. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  17. ‘Only Kevin’ Republicans ramp up support for McCarthy
  18. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video