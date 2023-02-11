trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus

by The Associated Press - 02/11/23 8:40 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/11/23 8:40 AM ET
A passenger bus is damaged after a collision with an American Airlines aircraft early Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. The jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus injuring five people. There was no interruption to operations at the airport. (KABC via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An airline jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that it is investigating the incident involving an American Airlines Airbus A321 jet. There were no passengers on board.

The airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus that was transporting passengers between terminals.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were taken to hospitals after the “low-speed collision,” which occurred around 10 p.m. The driver of the tug pulling the plane was in moderate condition and the driver and two passengers on the bus were in fair condition, the department said.

The only person on the plane, a worker, was treated but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the fire department.

There was no interruption to airport operations, the airport said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  2. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  3. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  4. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  5. Nevada governor declares state of emergency over fuel pipeline leak
  6. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  7. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  8. Santos blames ’embellished resume’ on local GOP as scrutiny continues
  9. Donald Trump’s two unforgivable ‘sins’
  10. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  11. Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never ...
  12. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
  13. The Memo: Pence hits new bumps in 2024 road
  14. California’s reparations proposals may carry a steep price for Democrats
  15. Native Americans double down on protests against Kansas City mascot ahead of ...
  16. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  17. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  18. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
Load more

Video

See all Video