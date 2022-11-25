trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Police: 1 shot at NC Walmart, officers search for shooter

by The Associated Press - 11/25/22 3:53 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/25/22 3:53 PM ET

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — One person was injured in a shooting inside a North Carolina Walmart on Friday, police said. Officers are still searching for the shooter.

Police were called to the Walmart in Lumberton for a report of gunshots around 11:30 a.m. Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Lumberton police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they were not able to find a shooter or any victims, but surveillance video showed the shooter fleeing the store as it was evacuated, police said.

The victim later arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, police said. They were not aware of any other people injured in the incident.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between two individuals who know each other, police said.

The shooting came days after six co-workers at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, were shot and killed by a supervisor, who then killed himself, police said.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  2. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  3. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  4. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  5. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  6. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  7. Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago
  8. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  9. Ex-surgeon general: ‘People still are afraid to touch anything that is ...
  10. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  11. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  12. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  13. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  14. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  15. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
  16. Partisan redistricting gave Republicans control of the House. Will a ...
  17. Mike Lindell says ‘God willing,’ he will challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC ...
  18. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
Load more

Video

See all Video