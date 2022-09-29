trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Police: 2 killed, 10 injured in three-car crash in Texas

by The Associated Press - 09/29/22 12:49 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/29/22 12:49 AM ET

UVALDE, TEXAS (AP) — A road accident in Texas Wednesday evening killed two people and left 10 injured, police said.

Authorities in Uvalde said the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 90 near the downtown area of Uvalde, KSAT-TV reported.

Border Patrol agents reportedly saw a black truck speeding on the highway before crashing into an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The dead and injured were in the passenger truck, said police, who closed the intersection while the Department of Public Safety began an investigation.

Uvalde was the site of a school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 students with an AR-15-style rifle inside a fourth grade classroom.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  2. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  3. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  4. Putin seen as more dangerous as ...
  5. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  6. Oz closes on Fetterman in latest ...
  7. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  8. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  9. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  10. LIVE COVERAGE: ...
  11. Hurricane Ian roils Florida ...
  12. NotedDC — Clock ticking as Jan ...
  13. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  14. White House says Walorski was ‘top ...
  15. CDC: early figures show unvaccinated ...
  16. Florida v. California: The fight for ...
  17. Judge allows defamation lawsuit ...
  18. CIA director: Manpower just one of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video