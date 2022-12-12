trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

by The Associated Press - 12/12/22 4:24 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/12/22 4:24 PM ET

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County.

The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“We’re looking for any information from the public, no matter how small it seems,” said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden Sam Haferkorn. “If people heard gun shots or anything out of the ordinary in that area of Franklin last week, please contact us.”

An examination at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee revealed that the eagle had been shot with a firearm, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. It had a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

Emergency surgery was performed Thursday to stabilize the fracture, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

Due largely to protection efforts, the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin increased from 107 in 1974 to 1,684 in 2019, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.

This year marked a milestone in eagle recovery when several active eagle nests were documented in Milwaukee County, the last of the state’s 72 counties to have such activity during the species’ comeback.

It’s not known if the adult male eagle found shot last week was one of the nesting pairs.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  3. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  4. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  5. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  6. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  7. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  8. Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
  9. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  10. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  11. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  12. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  13. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  14. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  15. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  16. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  17. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  18. Sexual abuse rampant in federal prisons, bipartisan investigation finds
Load more

Video

See all Video