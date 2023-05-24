trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school

by AP - 05/24/23 11:08 AM ET
by AP - 05/24/23 11:08 AM ET
The entrance to Oliver Citywide Academy is empty after a shooting on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh. Authorities say a student shot and killed another student outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, and that they recovered a gun. No other injuries were reported. (Justin Vellucci/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
The entrance to Oliver Citywide Academy is empty after a shooting on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh. Authorities say a student shot and killed another student outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, and that they recovered a gun. No other injuries were reported. (Justin Vellucci/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A student shot and killed another student early Wednesday outside a school in Pittsburgh, authorities said. The alleged shooter was soon captured after a foot chase.

The ages of the students involved were not immediately clear. According to the city school district’s website, Oliver Citywide Academy is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.

It wasn’t immediately clear what spurred the shooting, which The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said happened around 7:25 a.m. on the steps outside of the school. No other injuries were reported, and police said they found a gun at the scene.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released, but police said both attended the school and were under the age of 18. Authorities said the wounded student was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools,” Pittsburgh Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford said during a news conference at the school. He said the victim was killed as he was walking into the school.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students and staff witnessed the shooting. Maria Montano, a city spokeswoman, said most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened, and buses were rerouted to another school building.

Students who were already in the school were kept in the building. Classes there were canceled for the day following the shooting.

The shooting came a little more than a year after another student was gunned down at the school. Fifteen-year-old Marquis Campbell was killed in January 2022 as he sat in a school van waiting to go home. The alleged shooters — two brothers who Campbell knew from another school — were charged earlier this year with murder and conspiracy.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  4. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  5. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  6. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  7. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  8. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  9. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  10. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  11. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  12. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  13. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  14. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  15. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
  16. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  17. McCarthy on debt ceiling talks: We’re at ‘this breaking point’ but have ...
  18. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
Load more

Video

See all Video