trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Powerball prize grows to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn

by The Associated Press - 07/16/23 3:40 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 07/16/23 3:40 AM ET
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE – A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million.

No ticket for Saturday’s drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at $875 million.

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement early Sunday.

While there was no jackpot winner, Powerball said three tickets that matched all five white balls Saturday are eligible to claim $1 million prizes, including two in Texas and one in Colorado.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  4. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  5. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  6. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  7. Trump accuses DeSantis of neglecting Florida as insurers flee: ‘We want him ...
  8. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  9. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  10. Paying the price: Let market forces end the fossil fuel era
  11. DeSantis team a little lighter after campaign sheds staff
  12. RFK Jr. attempts to walk back controversial remarks that COVID-19 was ...
  13. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  14. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  15. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
  16. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  17. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  18. Chris Wallace spars with RNC chair over 2020 fake electors drama
Load more