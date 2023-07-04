trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

by Associated Press - 07/04/23 7:42 AM ET
by Associated Press - 07/04/23 7:42 AM ET

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  4. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  5. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  6. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  7. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  8. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  9. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  10. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  11. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  12. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  13. Texas Democrat on rare cancer diagnosis: ‘Wondered how much longer’ he’d ...
  14. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  15. Ocasio-Cortez warns of ‘dangerous authoritarian expansion of power’ in ...
  16. Sheetz drops gas prices for most fuel grades to $1.776 for Fourth of July
  17. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  18. Three DC businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail
Load more