trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Small earthquake shakes Arizona town; no immediate reports of any injuries or damage

by AP - 07/23/23 8:47 PM ET
by AP - 07/23/23 8:47 PM ET

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook a northern Arizona town Sunday afternoon but there was no immediate word on any injuries or damage, according to authorities.

The United States Geological Survey said the small quake struck near Chino Valley, just north of Prescott, around 2 p.m.

The Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management said that it received reports of shaking and tremors in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

Records show that since 1850, Arizona has had more than 20 earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 or higher.

The USGS reports that the largest earthquake on record in Arizona measured a 5.6 magnitude in July 1959.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  4. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  5. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  6. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  7. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  8. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  9. Former NYPD commissioner turning over documents to Georgia election workers ...
  10. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  11. Abbott won’t move Rio Grande floating barriers: ‘Texas will see you in ...
  12. Kerik provides documents to special counsel in Jan. 6 probe
  13. White House threatens to veto military construction, agriculture spending bills
  14. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  15. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  16. Majority says federal prosecutors have strong case against Trump in Jan. 6 ...
  17. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  18. The accused Gilgo Beach killer was my congressional constituent
Load more